Kelly Clarkson is already getting to work on her daytime talk show.

ET has learned that the 36-year-old singer filmed her pilot episode at NBC Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Friday. According to an observer, the stage for Clarkson's show is dressed to look like the inside of a barn, with string lights decorating the set and wooden beams with gold records on the walls. The show's band was set up in the corner.

Clarkson started off the taping with a Cardi B cover and, per the observer, she will be doing her own rendition of a popular song at the top of every show. During the test run, The Voice judge explained that she "wanted to make a show that addresses real people with real issues."

Her first celebrity guests included Chloe Grace Moretz, Josh Groban and Terry Crews, as well as a group of quilting ladies from North Carolina, a homeless shelter employee and a couple who was having trouble in the bedroom. The talk show featured games, singing segments and interviews that ranged from silly to sentimental, with the observer noting, "She's definitely still Kelly." There was also a separate guest live audience, who were watching from a salon in Chicago and commented throughout the whole show.

It wasn't all work and no play for Clarkson, the observer notes, as her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two children -- 4-year-old daughter River and 2-year-old son Remington -- were there supporting her.

A source told ET earlier this week that the American Idol alum was working on a daytime talk show for NBCUniversal Television Distribution that would be slated for fall 2019. The show is part of Clarkson's overall deal with NBC, which also includes her return as a coach for season 15 of The Voice.

Clarkson has always embraced all the new paths her career has taken, telling ET last year that, in the entertainment industry, "you're either not working at all or you're working every day and every hour."

"You just want to make sure you're happy and you love what you're doing," the "Since You Been Gone" singer expressed. "I love my life."

