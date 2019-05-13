Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Week as Parents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a "magical" time as new parents, a source tells ET.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together, son Archie, on May 6. Our source says the couple is enjoying parenthood and will be receiving more visitors this week, including Harry's brother, Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his father, Prince Charles. Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, have already met the baby, as has Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales, who was on a diplomatic trip to Germany following the birth, will be visiting baby Archie early this week," the source says. "Meghan’s friends, including [her makeup artist] Daniel Martin and [her best friend] Jessica Mulroney, are expected to visit the new family in the coming weeks."

The royal source says 34-year-old Harry -- who proudly wore a jacket reading "Daddy" at an Invictus Games event last Thursday -- is particularly reveling in the "joys of fatherhood," and has "already changed his first nappy."

Harry is "sharing parenting equally" and "loving it," the source says.

Meghan and Archie are also doing well, the source adds, noting it is an "absolutely lovely time for the couple."

"It’s been such a magical time for Meghan and Harry," the source says. "They are so incredibly happy."

On Sunday, Meghan and Harry's official Instagram account shared a precious new photo of Archie's feet in honor of Mother's Day in the U.S., and also touchingly paid tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. In the pic, Meghan holds up Archie's feet over a bed of purple forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favorite flower.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today -- past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the post reads. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

A source previously told ET that 37-year-old Meghan planned to spend the special day at home in Windsor with her family, including her mother. The U.K. already celebrated Mother's Day this year on March 31.

After Meghan and Harry introduced Archie to the world last Wednesday, Meghan described being a new mom.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan said to a small group of reporters. "He has the sweetest temperament."

Harry then joked, "I wonder who he gets that from."

Watch the video below to see the adorable moment.

