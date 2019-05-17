Inside the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival Drama After Writers Shakeup

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, BH90210, is undergoing a few big changes.

ET has learned that Paul Sciarrotta -- whose credits include Jane the Virgin, The Fosters and the CW 90210 reboot that ended in 2013 -- has been named the new showrunner of BH90210, with the series' creators and co-showrunners, Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

A source tells ET that Sciarrotta, who has an overall deal with CBS Television Studios, has been on the show’s staff and, working with Alberghini and Chessler, is bringing a strong focus and vision for the show. The source says production has also beefed up the writers' room and everything is moving along well.

But there appears to be reported drama behind the scenes. According to a Variety report published on Thursday, former showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers quit the series over "interference from two of the show’s lead actresses" and because writers were unhappy with one of the executives overseeing the revival.

A source close to production tells ET that one of the actresses the report is referring to could be Tori Spelling, and that prior to Smith coming in and eventually leaving the show, Spelling's close friend was overseeing the show.

"Tori and her (former showrunner) friend came up with the faux-reality show concept, but Fox wanted the show to go in more of a drama/soap direction," the source says.

The source says that Smith took over from Spelling's friend when "an outline for the pilot wasn’t getting approved by the network even though many drafts were sent in."

"Fox hated them all," the source claims.

According to the source, new showrunner Sciarrotta has now acquired other fellow former 90210 writers from the previous reincarnation to come on board.

ET has reached out to Spelling's rep for comment.

On Friday, Shannen Doherty, one of the original 90210 stars who is coming back for the revival, took to Instagram to defend herself against the negative reports. Doherty is no stranger to scandal -- she left the original 90210 series prematurely in 1994, following reports of her not getting along with the cast and even getting into a reported fistfight with co-star Jennie Garth.

"Being a part of TV history is an honor but it also comes with some massive backlash," Doherty wrote. "There has been many stories floating around about this show and me. One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this crap. The only thing I’m a control freak over is my health. Trying to stay healthy and positive. I realized this morning, that I have a fear of doing what I love because of headlines like this. Not only because there is zero truth to it but because it lessens me and my journey, battle, experience with cancer. Why should I be scared to work? And why aren’t people held accountable for their fabricated stories? I refuse to be cast in the same villain role because 'journalists' lack imagination and I certainly refuse to be cheapened as a survivor and as a woman by them."

"Yes, I am a strong woman," she continued. "I have been thru hell and back. I am compassionate and caring. I’m multi faceted and not someone to be pigeon holed. I am a woman with my own story. Please stop trying to tell your wildly inaccurate, exaggerated story of me. I promise... you don’t know me."

Amid all the drama, it's clear fans are eagerly awaiting BH90210, which aside from Doherty, Garth and Spelling, also brings back original 90210 stars Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris. The trailer has already reached 18.4 million cross platform views, becoming the most-viewed trailer among all new series for the 2019-20 season.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the cast is feeling grateful to be able to reunite after the death of Luke Perry. The beloved actor died in March after suffering a massive stroke.

"Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again," the source said. "There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing. They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

