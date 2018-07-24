Inside the 'Brady Bunch' House: How the Iconic Property Remains a 'Living Shrine' to the Series (Exclusive)

The Brady Bunch house is for sale -- and ET got an exclusive look inside the iconic home!

While the house was only used as the exterior of the TV family's abode in opening and closing shots of The Brady Bunch, which ran from 1969 to 1974, the Studio City, California, home has become famous and beloved by fans (and even has its own Yelp page as a historical building).

The home recently went on the market for $1.885 million, and listing agent Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman gave ET's Nischelle Turner the grand tour. "Its a living shrine," Carswell told ET, as he took us through the home, which is just as groovy as it was when it was purchased back in 1973 for the bargain price of $61,000.

Wood paneling, plush carpet and plenty of closet space for bell bottoms give the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home just some of its charm -- even if the Bradys didn't really live there. The house doesn't have the second floor window the Bradys had on TV.

"In the show, you remember it was a split level," Carswell noted of the home's interior, which was built on a stage at Paramount Studios. "In this home, so that it would look like that on the show, the producer's stylist, directors had a false window applied to the front of the house so that it would appear like a full two-story."

The owner, Violet McCallister, also made another change to the home, installing a fence around the property. "After Ms. McCallister lived here a number of years, the fan base kept growing and growing, and the visitations by the public kept coming on. She decided she needed a little barrier, but she didn't want to enshroud the house privately, because she realized people loved it," Carswell explained.

McCallister's granddaughter, Kelsey, told ET that she and her grandmother "loved" seeing all the fans show up to admire the property. "We would see all these people come up and they were full of smiles and they came from all over the world," she recalled. "Did people come up and sing [the Brady Bunch theme song] all the time? Yes, absolutely."

The family is hoping that the home will go to someone who will preserve the property -- and that's exactly what one surprising star hopes to do. During an appearance on the Big Brother after-show, Off the Block, Lance Bass revealed he was touring the home, and plans to put in an offer and turn it into a Brady shrine!

"I'm obviously obsessed with The Brady Bunch. I mean, I grew up watching that show. Reruns! Reruns," he confessed. "I've got to fight, like 1,000 other people, because now, unfortunately, everyone's talked about it. So it's no secret... [but] I'm going to turn it into the TV house, because you know it doesn't have a second floor and all that stuff, but I'm going to go back to the original, original house."

Carswell told ET that he already has multiple offers on the home -- which is more than just a piece of TV history.

"[Whoever buys the house can expect] more love in their life and more smiles. You can't say the words The Brady Bunch without having a chuckle responded to you or a smile. It brings a smile to Americans and this is a time we need that," he said.

