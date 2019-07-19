Inside Wendy Williams' Birthday Night Out With Blac Chyna

Wendy Williams had quite the memorable birthday!

ET has exclusively learned that the TV host spent the night of her birthday with a group of 15 friends, including Blac Chyna.

According to a source, Williams and her friends celebrated her 55th birthday at Serendipity 3 in New York City’s Upper East Side on Thursday. The source says Williams’ friends arrived at the hot spot around 9:15 p.m. and Williams made her grand entrance around 10:00 p.m.

"The entire staff of Serendipity sang 'Happy Birthday' to Wendy as she enjoyed her dinner and a Frrrozen Hot Chocolate [served with candles on it]," the source says. Williams, who donned a huge tiara, a strapless long black dress and Louis Vuitton sneakers, "was in a great mood and seemed very happy," the source adds. The group left around 11:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Williams was seen out and about, wearing a pink dress with a tiara.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A grand birthday cake was also seen outside her Wendy Williams Show studio.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

On Friday, Williams took to Instagram to share a present that she received from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West.

"Yeess the celebration continues! Thanks @krisjenner & @kimkardashian for the gorgeous flowers. Nas you're next..c u tonight!" she captioned the post.

Williams, who is in the middle of a divorce after nearly 22 years of marriage with Kevin Hunter, has been living her best life since announcing her separation. The TV personality has been candid about life as a single woman, dating and starting a "whole new life."

For more on Williams, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams' Son's Assault Case Dismissed

Wendy Williams Has Tearful Return to TV, Addresses Her Divorce and New Relationship

Wendy Williams Says She's Taking Back Control of Her Business Affairs After Kevin Hunter Split

Related Gallery