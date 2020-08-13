Shopping

Intermix Sale: 30% Off Designer Flash Sale, Today Only

By ETonline staff
Intermix Sale
Want designer fashion at a discount? Today only, Intermix is having a designer flash sale, offering 30% off on select designer finds and summer essentials. You'll find curated items on sale including sneakers, handbags, dresses, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed, simply shop the items marked “30% OFF AT CHECKOUT” to score the discount. Discount automatically applies at checkout, and all items are final sale. 

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score this insane discount during this designer flash sale at Intermix, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. Don't miss out on this 30% off flash sale, today only.   

Shop the Intermix designer flash sale to get 30% off and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts
Frame Cutoffs
FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts
FRAME

These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have. 

REGULARLY $180

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
Espadrille Wedges
Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
CASTAÑER

These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. 

REGULARLY $205

Cici Smocked Floral Dress
Veronica Beard Dress
Cici Smocked Floral Dress
Veronica Beard

This smocked dress is the perfect transitional piece to add to your closet. 

REGULARLY $595

Clair Crepe Gown
Intermix Exclusive
Intermix Claire Crepe Gown
Clair Crepe Gown
Intermix Exclusive

A long gown detailed with a keyhole neckline for effortless chic style.

REGULARLY $378

Paris Silk Slip Dress
Paris Silk Slip Dress
Paris Silk Slip Dress
Intermix

A chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre.

REGULARLY $368

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse Two-Tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse

Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops.

REGULARLY $270

Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.  

