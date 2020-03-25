Intermix Sale: Get 25% Off Designer Fashion and Accessories

Want deals on designer fashion? Intermix is offering great deals on women's clothing including sneakers, sweater options, pants and more with their limited-time Flash Sale.

Following the closure of the Intermix store locations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Intermix website is offering 25% off on everything marked with the discount, including new spring arrivals, until March 27 at 3:15 a.m. EDT.

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and luxury designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix Flash Sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples.

Standard shipping and returns for this online Intermix sale are free. Intermix has extended its return window to May 15.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top Intermix picks.

Thick Frame Logo Sunglasses Fendi Intermix Thick Frame Logo Sunglasses Fendi These logo-laden oversized square sunglasses from Fendi are sure to make a statement. REGULARLY $380 $285 at Intermix

Striped Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress Ganni Intermix Striped Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress Ganni We love everything about this striped poplin frock. The puffed sleeves and fitted waistline add a flirty flair to a classic shirt dress. REGULARLY $265 $198.75 at Intermix

Lily Leather Slide Sandals By Far Intermix Lily Leather Slide Sandals By Far By Far shoes are on every fashion girl's must-have list (celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are fans of the brand). This square-toe, croc-embossed design is a chic, modern take on the mule. REGULARLY $430 $332.50 at Intermix

Wild At Heart Cotton T-Shirt Anine Bing Intermix Wild At Heart Cotton T-Shirt Anine Bing A super soft cotton graphic tee to wear with everything. REGULARLY $100 $75 at Intermix

Le High Rise Skinny Jeans Frame Intermix Le High Rise Skinny Jeans Frame Classic stretchy skinny jeans from premium denim brand Frame are an essential. REGULARLY $195 $146.25 at Intermix

Coloma Small Woven Leather Tote Hereu Intermix Coloma Small Woven Leather Tote Hereu This chic leather woven style is anything but a boring bag. REGULARLY $435 $326.25 at Intermix

Kenzie Double-Breasted Tweed Blazer L'Agence Intermix Kenzie Double-Breasted Tweed Blazer L'Agence An elegant double-breasted tweed jacket you'll own forever. REGULARLY $625 $468.75 at Intermix

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

