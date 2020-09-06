Shopping

Intermix Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Your Favorite Designers

By ETonline staff
Intermix Sale
Courtesy of Intermix

Want designer fashion at a discount?  Intermix is having a designer flash sale, offering 75% off on select designer finds and summer essentials. You'll find curated items on sale including sneakers, handbags, dresses, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed, simply shop the items marked “75% OFF AT CHECKOUT” to score the discount. Discount automatically applies at checkout, and all items are final sale. 

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score this insane discount during this designer flash sale at Intermix, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. Don't miss out on this 75% off flash sale.   

Check out ET Style's top picks for the Intermix sale below. 

Shop the Intermix designer sale to get 75% off

Cici Smocked Floral Dress
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Dress
Intermix
Cici Smocked Floral Dress
Veronica Beard

This smocked dress is the perfect transitional piece to add to your closet. 

REGULARLY $595

Clair Crepe Gown
Intermix Exclusive
Intermix Claire Crepe Gown
Intermix
Clair Crepe Gown
Intermix Exclusive

This Intermix Exclusive is a long gown detailed with a keyhole neckline for effortless chic style.

REGULARLY $378

Paris Silk Slip Dress
Intermix
Paris Silk Slip Dress
Intermix
Paris Silk Slip Dress
Intermix

This Paris Silk Slip Dress is chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre.

REGULARLY $368

Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
Intermix
Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY

This Smocked Puff Sleeve Top by Derek Lam is a linen blend top with an on-trend square neckline.

REGULARLY $350

Fae Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand Fae Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Intermix
Fae Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand

This vintage-inspired Faithfull the Brand Fae Midi Dress has puff sleeves and an on-trend square neckline.

ORIGINALLY $250

Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress
Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress
Intermix
Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress
Norma Kamali

Norma Kamali Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress is long sleeve midi dress which contours the body and the fabric is a semi-sheer striped jersey. This dress is a sure show stopper.

ORIGINALLY $295

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse
Isabel Lennse Two-Tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Intermix
Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse

Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops.

REGULARLY $270

FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts
FRAME
Frame Cutoffs
FRAME
FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts
FRAME

These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have. 

REGULARLY $180

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
CASTAÑER
Espadrille Wedges
Intermix
Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
CASTAÑER

These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. 

REGULARLY $205

 

Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.  

