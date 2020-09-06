Intermix Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Your Favorite Designers
Want designer fashion at a discount? Intermix is having a designer flash sale, offering 75% off on select designer finds and summer essentials. You'll find curated items on sale including sneakers, handbags, dresses, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed, simply shop the items marked “75% OFF AT CHECKOUT” to score the discount. Discount automatically applies at checkout, and all items are final sale.
Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.
Hurry and get shopping to score this insane discount during this designer flash sale at Intermix, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. Don't miss out on this 75% off flash sale.
Check out ET Style's top picks for the Intermix sale below.
Shop the Intermix designer sale to get 75% off.
This smocked dress is the perfect transitional piece to add to your closet.
This Intermix Exclusive is a long gown detailed with a keyhole neckline for effortless chic style.
This Paris Silk Slip Dress is chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre.
This Smocked Puff Sleeve Top by Derek Lam is a linen blend top with an on-trend square neckline.
This vintage-inspired Faithfull the Brand Fae Midi Dress has puff sleeves and an on-trend square neckline.
Norma Kamali Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress is long sleeve midi dress which contours the body and the fabric is a semi-sheer striped jersey. This dress is a sure show stopper.
Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops.
These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have.
These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer.
Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.
