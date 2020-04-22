Shopping

Intermix Sale: Shop Hundreds of New Markdowns

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of Intermix

Want designer fashion at a discount? Intermix is offering great deals on women's clothing including sneakers, sweater options, pants and more.

Following the closure of the Intermix store locations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Intermix website has been offering markdowns on hundreds of new styles. 

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and luxury designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix Sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples.

Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top Intermix picks.

Zoe Strappy Leather Sandals
Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo Zoe Strappy Leather Sandals
Intermix
Zoe Strappy Leather Sandals
Rejina Pyo

These Lucite block heel sandals will make a stylish addition to your outfit ensemble.

REGULARLY $510

Wild At Heart Cotton T-Shirt
Anine Bing
Anine Bing Wild At Heart Cotton T-Shirt
Intermix
Wild At Heart Cotton T-Shirt
Anine Bing

A super soft cotton graphic tee to wear with everything. 

REGULARLY $100

90’s High-Rise Jeans
Re/Done
Re/Done 90’s High-Rise Jeans
Intermix
90’s High-Rise Jeans
Re/Done

A favorite 90’s classic makes a comeback with these light wash high-rise jeans.

REGULARLY $250

Slash Oversized Denim Jacket
Ksubi
Ksubi Slash Oversized Denim Jacket
Intermix
Slash Oversized Denim Jacket
Ksubi

This oversized denim jacket is lightly distressed for a worn-in feel.

REGULARLY $215

Super Eight Linen Safari Pants
Zimmermann
Zimmermann Super Eight Linen Safari Pants
Intermix
Super Eight Linen Safari Pants
Zimmermann

These wide-leg pants come with a matching belt and are printed with safari-inspired fronds. 

REGULARLY $550

