Intermix Sale: Shop Hundreds of New Markdowns

Want designer fashion at a discount? Intermix is offering great deals on women's clothing including sneakers, sweater options, pants and more.

Following the closure of the Intermix store locations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Intermix website has been offering markdowns on hundreds of new styles.

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and luxury designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix Sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples.

Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top Intermix picks.

Zoe Strappy Leather Sandals Rejina Pyo Intermix Zoe Strappy Leather Sandals Rejina Pyo These Lucite block heel sandals will make a stylish addition to your outfit ensemble. REGULARLY $510 $309 at Intermix

Wild At Heart Cotton T-Shirt Anine Bing Intermix Wild At Heart Cotton T-Shirt Anine Bing A super soft cotton graphic tee to wear with everything. REGULARLY $100 $60 at Intermix

90’s High-Rise Jeans Re/Done Intermix 90’s High-Rise Jeans Re/Done A favorite 90’s classic makes a comeback with these light wash high-rise jeans. REGULARLY $250 $149 at Intermix

Slash Oversized Denim Jacket Ksubi Intermix Slash Oversized Denim Jacket Ksubi This oversized denim jacket is lightly distressed for a worn-in feel. REGULARLY $215 $149 at Intermix

Super Eight Linen Safari Pants Zimmermann Intermix Super Eight Linen Safari Pants Zimmermann These wide-leg pants come with a matching belt and are printed with safari-inspired fronds. REGULARLY $550 $389 at Intermix

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sale Is Still Happening: Up to 75% Off Everything

Rebecca Minkoff Sale -- Get 30% Off Sitewide on Bags, Clothing and More

Zappos Sale: Make Your Day a Little Brighter With New Shoes

Missguided Sale: 50% Off on Bodysuits, Dresses and More