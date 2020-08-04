Intermix Sale: Summer Favorites Sale

Want designer fashion at a discount? The Intermix sale is offering big designer discounts on your favorite summer essentials with new markdowns recently added. You'll get sale discounts on items including sneakers, handbags, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed. Discount applies at checkout.

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final.

Shop the Intermix sale to get an extra 50% off and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Clair Crepe Gown Intermix Exclusive Intermix Clair Crepe Gown Intermix Exclusive A long gown detailed with a keyhole neckline for effortless chic style. REGULARLY $378 $139 at Intermix

Paris Silk Slip Dress Intermix Intermix Paris Silk Slip Dress Intermix A chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre. REGULARLY $368 $129 at Intermix

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Intermix Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops. REGULARLY $270 $139 at Intermix

Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress Jonathan Simkhai Intermix Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress Jonathan Simkhai A gorgeous floral print dress, featuring a V-neckline and puffed shoulders. REGULARLY $465 $139 at Intermix

90’s High-Rise Jeans Re/Done Intermix 90’s High-Rise Jeans Re/Done A favorite 90’s classic makes a comeback with these light wash high-rise jeans. REGULARLY $250 $109 at Intermix

Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.

