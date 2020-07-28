Intermix Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Designer Fashion Sale Pieces

Want designer fashion at a discount? The Intermix sale is offering designer discounts on your favorite summer essentials. You'll get an extra 50% off sale items including sneakers, handbags, pants and more women's clothing.

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix Sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top Intermix picks.

Paris Silk Slip Dress

Paris Silk Slip Dress Intermix Intermix Paris Silk Slip Dress Intermix A chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre. REGULARLY $368 $64.50 at Intermix

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Intermix Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops. REGULARLY $270 $139 at Intermix

Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress

Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress Jonathan Simkhai Intermix Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress Jonathan Simkhai A gorgeous floral print dress, featuring a V-neckline and puffed shoulders. REGULARLY $465 $114 at Intermix

Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt

Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt A.L.C. Intermix Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt A.L.C. The classic cotton crewneck gets reinvented with puff sleeves and a mock wrap silhouette.

REGULARLY $150 $34.50 at Intermix

90's High-Rise Jeans

90’s High-Rise Jeans Re/Done Intermix 90’s High-Rise Jeans Re/Done A favorite 90’s classic makes a comeback with these light wash high-rise jeans. REGULARLY $250 $59.50 at Intermix

