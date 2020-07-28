Intermix Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Designer Fashion Sale Pieces

Shopping

By ETonline staff
Want designer fashion at a discount? The Intermix sale is offering big designer discounts on your favorite summer essentials. You'll get an extra 50% off sale items including sneakers, handbags, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed. Discount applies at checkout. 

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final. 

Shop the Intermix sale to get an extra 50% off and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Intermix

A chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre.

REGULARLY $368

Isabel Lennse

Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops.

REGULARLY $270

Jonathan Simkhai

A gorgeous floral print dress, featuring a V-neckline and puffed shoulders. 

REGULARLY $465

A.L.C.

The classic cotton crewneck gets reinvented with puff sleeves and a mock wrap silhouette.
 

REGULARLY $150

Re/Done

A favorite 90’s classic makes a comeback with these light wash high-rise jeans.

REGULARLY $250

Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.  

