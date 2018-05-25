Is Nicki Minaj Dating Eminem?

Did Nicki Minaj just confirm that she's dating Eminem?

It would appear so, after a comment she left on an Instagram post on Thursday unveiling her new song, "Big Bank." And Eminem has weighed in as well in the affirmative.

In the post, Minaj promotes her new track from her upcoming album, Queen, which she just announced has been pushed back to Aug. 10 from its original June 15 release.

"#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @yg @2chainz @bigsean 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote. "Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!! 🤑💵💸🤫."

But in the comments, one user straight-up asked the obvious question.

"You dating Eminem???" the fan inquired.

"Yes" Minaj responded.

ET has reached out to Minaj's and Eminem's reps for comment.

Of course, since it's literally just a one-word reply, it's hard to tell how serious she's being. But her new track does refer Eminem by name and goes on to say, "Once he go black, he'll be back again..."

Adding to the evidence is Eminem himself, who on Friday responded to Acie Taylor as well on Instagram with a quick, "girl you know it's true..."

However, we're leaning toward "it's just a playful joke" after Minaj weighed in a second time.

"@eminem babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding," she wrote. "Yikes. I'll talk to you when I get home."

Last May, Minaj told Ellen DeGeneres that she was done with dating men for awhile.

"I'm just chilling right now, I'm celibate," she shared with DeGeneres at the time. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."

For more on that vow of celibacy (and her Nas exception), watch the video below.

