Is Robert Pattinson Next to Play Batman?

Could Robert Pattinson be your next Caped Crusader?

The 33-year-old actor is in negotiations to play "The Batman" in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film, out June 2021, Variety reports.

The role would mark Pattinson's first dip back into a major franchise, following his days as swoonworthy vampire Edward Cullen in the majorly successful Twilight saga. Plus, it'd make him the second-youngest actor to play Batman on the big screen, just behind Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins premiered.

As ET previously reported, Reeves signed on to helm the standalone DC Comics film in February 2017 after Ben Affleck stepped down as director. Affleck -- who played Bruce Wayne in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League with a brief cameo in Suicide Squad -- was originally set to direct and star in the project.

ET confirmed in January, however, that Affleck would no longer be reprising the role after much speculation. And while some fans are still disappointed over the news, it sounds like Affleck's 7-year-old son, Samuel, has already come to terms with the news.

"He took the news OK," the actor told ET in March. "He kind of understands that there's time for everything."

"[Samuel] is not quite old enough to understand that I was gonna direct [a Batman movie], but I couldn't figure out how to do it," he added. "I didn't love it enough. I just kinda stuck with like, you know, 'It was my turn and now it's somebody else's turn.' Because he understands turn taking."

