It's Official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Will Be Oct. 13-14

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place on October 13-14, according to Amazon. The mega shopping event, held exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is usually held in July but, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was postponed.

Amazon Prime Day will start on Oct. 13, according to the event's recently updated landing page -- which previously stated simply, "It's coming." New this year is a deal where you can earn $10 for Prime Day by spending $10 with small businesses. Read more about Prime Day's support of small businesses, and explore participating companies by region and category, here. You can also get additional savings by adding a debit card to your Prime account and shopping via the Amazon app.

The sale extravaganza kicks off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart just launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, on Sept. 15.

But saving money on Amazon can start today at the Amazon Big Fall Sale. Take up to 80% off a range of products like Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.

Check back for the latest news as ET Style learns more info, and read through on everything we know about this year's Prime Day so far ahead.

When is Prime Day?

The annual two-day shopping event will start on Oct. 13 midnight PST and run until Oct. 14 midnight PST.

Who can shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

The sales event is open to all Prime members. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership already, you can sign up here to become an Amazon Prime member.

What types of Amazon Prime Day Deals can we expect?

Every year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is filled with discounts across a wide array of categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and kitchen and from major brands such as Shark vacuums, Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Nike, Honest Beauty, Revlon, Dyson, Apple and so many more. You can also save up to 50% on movies and other digital purchases and up to 40% on daily essentials by Amazon.

What about deals on Amazon devices?

Absolutely. The retailer will be offering discounts and deals on Amazon device products such as the Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets, Echo Smart Speaker and Kindle e-readers. Expect to shop various lightning deal and daily Prime Day deal offerings, too.

