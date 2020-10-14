It's Prime Day! Shop the Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is full of great sales on fashionable looks like these cool tie-dye pieces! With less than 24 hours left before the sale ends, now's your chance to save big on brands like Crocs, Just Love, and Yanekop, to name a few.

Although Prime Day was pushed back to Oct. 13-14, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual sale has returned to serve up major markdowns before the holiday shopping season officially kicks off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are taking part in Prime Day 2020. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure that you’re signed into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. If you’re not a Prime Member click here to start your free trial.

Bargain hunters will find tons of stylish items and other essentials at affordable prices, including travel gear, designer handbags, cookware, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Meanwhile, ET Style combed through the mega-sale to find trendy and vibrant looks to add to your tie-dye collection, or gift someone for the holidays.

Ahead, see our budget-friendly picks for the best tie dye sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and more, at Prime Day 2020.

Check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Plush Grateful Day Shoe Skechers, BOBS Amazon Plush Grateful Day Shoe Skechers, BOBS This colorful creation features memory foam for a comfortable fit. REGULARLY $45 Starting at $26.88 at Amazon

2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set ROSKIKI Amazon 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set ROSKIKI Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your fall nights. $33.99 at Amazon

Women's Play Sneaker Blowfish Malibu Amazon Women's Play Sneaker Blowfish Malibu These Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneakers are slip ons with no laces and 100% on trend. ORIGINALLY $39.99 $28.59 at Amazon

Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress LAGSHIAN Amazon Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress LAGSHIAN Stop them in their tracks with this hot tie dye number. $18.99 at Amazon

Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Amazon Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Cozy up in a on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm. $24.99 at Amazon

Casual Two Piece Outfit NSQTBA Amazon Casual Two Piece Outfit NSQTBA This tie dye 2 piece outfit has a v-neck shirt and matching biker shorts. $23.99 at Amazon

Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover iHeartRaves Amazon Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover iHeartRaves This multifunctional mouth cover features lightweight, breathable material. REGULARLY $14.95 $9.95 at Amazon

Related Content:

Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Loungewear Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Loungewear Deals for Fall

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Where to Buy Tie Dye: Clothing, Shoes, Handbags, Accessories and More

The Best Leggings for Yoga, Working Out and Lounging

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Cozy Yet Chic Inside

43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Sale

Cozy Loungewear for Staying In -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

South Moon Under Sale: Up to 70% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More

Related Gallery