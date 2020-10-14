It's Prime Day! Shop the Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day is full of great sales on fashionable looks like these cool tie-dye pieces! With less than 24 hours left before the sale ends, now's your chance to save big on brands like Crocs, Just Love, and Yanekop, to name a few.
Although Prime Day was pushed back to Oct. 13-14, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual sale has returned to serve up major markdowns before the holiday shopping season officially kicks off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are taking part in Prime Day 2020. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure that you’re signed into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. If you’re not a Prime Member click here to start your free trial.
Bargain hunters will find tons of stylish items and other essentials at affordable prices, including travel gear, designer handbags, cookware, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Meanwhile, ET Style combed through the mega-sale to find trendy and vibrant looks to add to your tie-dye collection, or gift someone for the holidays.
Ahead, see our budget-friendly picks for the best tie dye sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and more, at Prime Day 2020.
Check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
Bring on the good vibes in this oversized T-shirt by Milumia.
This colorful creation features memory foam for a comfortable fit.
An adorable, unisex hooded jumpsuit romper available in sizes ranging from 3-6 months to 18-24 months.
Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your fall nights.
Colorful and comfortable slip-on footwear.
A stylish oversized sweater dress to be paired with your favorite booties.
A dreamy must-have pajama set.
These Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneakers are slip ons with no laces and 100% on trend.
This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house.
Stop them in their tracks with this hot tie dye number.
Cozy up in a on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm.
This tie dye 2 piece outfit has a v-neck shirt and matching biker shorts.
A winning combination.
Make a splash in this show-stopping swimwear.
This multifunctional mouth cover features lightweight, breathable material.
