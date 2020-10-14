Shopping

It's Prime Day! Shop the Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at Amazon

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Tie Dye Shirts
Melissa Ross/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is full of great sales on fashionable looks like these cool tie-dye pieces! With less than 24 hours left before the sale ends, now's your chance to save big on brands like Crocs, Just Love, and Yanekop, to name a few. 

Although Prime Day was pushed back to Oct. 13-14, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual sale has returned to serve up major markdowns before the holiday shopping season officially kicks off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are taking part in Prime Day 2020. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure that you’re signed into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. If you’re not a Prime Member click here to start your free trial. 

Bargain hunters will find tons of stylish items and other essentials at affordable prices, including travel gear, designer handbags, cookwaredesigner dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Meanwhile, ET Style combed through the mega-sale to find trendy and vibrant looks to add to your tie-dye collection, or gift someone for the holidays.  

Ahead, see our budget-friendly picks for the best tie dye sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and more, at Prime Day 2020.

Check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Women’s Tie Dye Oversized T-Shirt, Casual Loose Fit
Milumia
Milumia Women’s Tie Dye Oversizes Tee Shirts Casual Loose Fit
Amazon
Women’s Tie Dye Oversized T-Shirt, Casual Loose Fit
Milumia

Bring on the good vibes in this oversized T-shirt by Milumia. 

REGULARLY $24.99

Plush Grateful Day Shoe
Skechers, BOBS
Skechers BOBS from Bobs Plush Grateful Day Shoe
Amazon
Plush Grateful Day Shoe
Skechers, BOBS

This colorful creation features memory foam for a comfortable fit. 

REGULARLY $45

Hooded Jumpsuit Tie Dye Long Sleeve Footless Pajamas for Babies and Toddlers
Kayotuas
KayotuasBaby Boys/Girls Hooded Jumpsuit Tie Dye Long Sleeve Footless Pajamas
Amazon
Hooded Jumpsuit Tie Dye Long Sleeve Footless Pajamas for Babies and Toddlers
Kayotuas

An adorable, unisex hooded jumpsuit romper available in sizes ranging from 3-6 months to 18-24 months. 

REGULARLY $15.98

2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
ROSKIKI
ROSKIKI Womens 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Amazon
2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
ROSKIKI

Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your fall nights.

Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Amazon
Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs

Colorful and comfortable slip-on footwear.

Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress
Pink Queen
Pink Queen Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress
Amazon
Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress
Pink Queen

A stylish oversized sweater dress to be paired with your favorite booties.

Women's Tie Dye Printed Top and Pants Long Pajamas Set
Minyue
Minyue Women's Tie Dye Printed Short Sleeve Tops and Pants Long Pajamas Set
Amazon
Women's Tie Dye Printed Top and Pants Long Pajamas Set
Minyue

A dreamy must-have pajama set. 

ORIGINALLY $29.99

Women's Play Sneaker
Blowfish Malibu
Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Play Sneaker
Blowfish Malibu

These Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneakers are slip ons with no laces and 100% on trend.

 

ORIGINALLY $39.99

Women's Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Astylish
Astylish Women's Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Amazon
Women's Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Astylish

This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house. 

Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
LAGSHIAN
LAGSHIAN Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
Amazon
Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
LAGSHIAN

Stop them in their tracks with this hot tie dye number.

Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love
Just Love Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Amazon
Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love

Cozy up in a on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm.

Casual Two Piece Outfit
NSQTBA
NSQTBA Casual Two Piece Outfit
Amazon
Casual Two Piece Outfit
NSQTBA

This tie dye 2 piece outfit has a v-neck shirt and matching biker shorts.

Women's Tie Dye Printed Tee and Shorts Pajamas Set
Blibea
Blibea Women’s Tie Dye Printed Tee and Shorts Pajamas Set
Amazon
Women's Tie Dye Printed Tee and Shorts Pajamas Set
Blibea

A winning combination. 

Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
ZAFUL
ZAFUL Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two Pieces Swimsuit
Amazon
Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
ZAFUL

Make a splash in this show-stopping swimwear.  

Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover
iHeartRaves
iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask Mouth Cover Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover
iHeartRaves

This multifunctional mouth cover features lightweight, breathable material.

REGULARLY $14.95

 

Related Content:

Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Loungewear Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Loungewear Deals for Fall

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Where to Buy Tie Dye: Clothing, Shoes, Handbags, Accessories and More

The Best Leggings for Yoga, Working Out and Lounging

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Cozy Yet Chic Inside

43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Sale

Cozy Loungewear for Staying In -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

South Moon Under Sale: Up to 70% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More

Related Gallery

 