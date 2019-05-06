Jada Pinkett Smith is clearing the air on how she's dealt with female fans and co-stars who are overly amorous with her husband, Will Smith.

In the latest edition of Red Table Talk, the actress, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, all head to North Carolina to speak with Ayesha Curry, the wife of Steph Curry, as well as a few female members of her family. Roughly halfway through the chat, the touchy topic comes up, and at first, Jada is dismissive.

"You know what, I really didn't," she says, later adding, "There was only one or two times where I might have gotten a little hostile where I felt like people, they stepped over a boundary and they were disrespectful."

"I know who I am," she adds. "And, more importantly, he knows who I am, right?"

But, Jada does reveal that when Willow was younger, she definitely kept an eye on the women who seemed to be after her movie star hubby.

"I remember when Willow was five or six and one of his co-stars was in his trailer," she shares. "She jumped in her father's lap and she looked at the co-star and said, 'My mother's gonna be here very soon'… And I remember Will telling me the story, I cracked up!"

"Stephen is very nice by nature and he's very talkative," Ayesha says. "Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I'm like, I'm a grown woman, so I'll just insert myself. I'll be like, 'Hello. How are you doing?'"

During the episode, both Ayesha and Willow also open up about their respective struggles with anxiety.

"I have anxiety too, really bad, to the point where I actually take medication for it," Ayesha reveals. "And I think it's something that everybody, in some way, has moments. I think open communication and putting your feelings out on the line, that helps me a lot, [and] just letting someone know, 'I'm kind of having an anxiety attack right now.'"

"Recently I have been, like, I just get really frustrated and I just feel like there is so much energy," Willow explains. "I get frustrated and then in my head, I feel manic. So, like, lately I've just been dropping down and just [doing push ups]."

Check out the full new episode of Red Table Talk up above.

