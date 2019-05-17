Jada Pinkett Smith says Jordyn Woods is doing well after weathering a headline-making cheating scandal in February.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 47-year-old actress as well as her daughter, 18-year-old Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, at a celebration event for their hit Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, on Thursday in Los Angeles, where they hosted a fireside chat. Jada gave ET an update on Woods after the 21-year-old model memorably appeared on Red Table Talk to break her silence on reports that she cheated with her good friend Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, causing Khloe and Tristan to break up.

The three women say Woods, a close friend of the Smith family, is doing good as the scandal has died down.

"You know, just once again just giving that opportunity for her to tell her story, you know?" Jada says about why she wanted Woods on her show. "That's all anybody ever wants, so we just felt really happy to give her that opportunity."

"For us as women to be able to recognize when there's a young girl who just needs a little assistance ushering into grown womanhood and we've all been there," she continues about being there for Woods during such a tough time. "So as grown women, just kind of going, 'OK what happened and here's a little guidance.'"

Adrienne echoes Jada's thoughts on mentoring Woods.



"Just learning how to navigate relationships, you know, that's all a part of growing up," she notes.

Now, after almost three months since the scandal, Jada says Woods has definitely "learned" from the experience.

"She's doing really well and she learned a lot," she says.

ET also spoke to Jada about her husband, Will Smith, and his highly anticipated role as Genie in Disney's live-action Aladdin, specifically, Will's recent comments to ET that he felt "sexy" rocking a shaved head and a top knot for the film. Jada says she indeed liked the look.

"Will is so crazy. He is such a mess," she says jokingly. "I must say -- this is what I will say. I definitely thought him as the Genie was a really nice look. Now whether I was into the top knot specifically? Well, what I'll say is it was really nice to see him, you know, him and Aladdin period, it just gave him this real freedom."

"He just had so much fun and I think that's what I really love," she adds. "He's gotten really free. I'm so happy for him in this part of his life."

Red Table Talk airs on Mondays on Facebook Watch.

ET spoke to Jada in February, when she revealed who won't be a guest on Red Table Talk any time soon. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks 'Sensual' Pornography With Daughter Willow as Her Mom Looks on in Shock

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Getting 'Hostile' With Women Who've Been Flirty With Husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks the 'Deteriorating' of 'Fantasies' After Being Married to Will Smith for 21 Years

Related Gallery