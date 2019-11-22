Jada Pinkett Smith is sitting down with T.I. to address the rapper's recent controversial comments regarding his daughter's virginity.

The actress and producer walked the red carpet at a screening of the drama Hala, at this year's AFI Fest in Hollywood last week, and she opened up to ET about her upcoming guest on her megahit Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

"My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed," Pinket Smith revealed. "And of course, he's going to address the controversy that has been swirling."

T.I. has been taking a lot of heat over comments he made on a recent episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast last week, where the 39-year-old rapper told hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that he has "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, "to check her hymen."

The podcast episode has since been deleted in the wake of the backlash. The rapper's daughter subsequently unfollowed him on Instagram and deactivated all her social media accounts.

"We just shot that [episode of Red Table Talk] today," Pinkett Smith shared. "And then he and [his wife] Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived, in regards to their marriage. So that will be next Monday."

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith turned out to the AFI Fest 2019 to support the film Hala -- on which she served as an executive producer. It tells the story of a young Muslim woman in America struggling with an identity crisis as she tries to find her own way while balancing her faith, her family and her own dreams and ambitions in the United States.

"I feel like it's a very universal story about a young woman coming of age," Pinkett Smith explained. "I think that as women we all understand the struggles just trying to self actualize, whether it's trying to individualize ourselves from our mother's identity or what we think our father's want us to be or cultures, society just trying to find our way and find our own self."

Hala comes to theaters in limited release on Dec. 6.

For more on the controversy facing T.I. and the subsequent fallout, check out the video below.

