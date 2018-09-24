Work, ladies!

Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her family's good genes over the weekend posting an impressive ab pic on her Instagram account.

“That three generational thing,” Jada, 47, captioned a shot of herself, her 17-year-old daughter, Willow, and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

The three ladies are all rocking sports bras and black leggings for the workout, flashing their fierce abs for the photo.

Jada has been open in the past about her envy when it comes to her mom Adrienne’s workout skills. In August, she shared a video of Adrienne working out, writing, “Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame???"

Jada’s been loving family time lately, posting a black and white shot of herself and Willow sitting on the beach in swimsuits last week.

“When @490tx hits you with a dope candid,” she captioned the pic, tagging Willow’s longtime friend, Moises Arias.

For more from the Smith family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares 'Dope Candid' Snap With Daughter Willow

Will Smith Wishes 'Queen' Jada Pinkett Smith a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Messages About Marriage and Forgiveness Along With Family Photo

Related Gallery