Nothing is off limits on Red Table Talk.

In a preview of next Monday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's hit Facebook Watch show, the 47-year-old actress talks about pornography with her 18-year-old daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

"And then you have the porn that's more sensual," Jada says. "It’s, like, very sensual, done in a very artistic way. You know, slow motion ... very sensual, more about lovemaking instead of, you know, abuse and aggression."

Willow continuously says, "exactly," at her mother's comments, and Adrienne later hilariously voices her incredulity at the situation.

"You keep saying 'exactly,' and I'm like, I cannot believe I'm having this conversation with my daughter and my granddaughter!" she says with a laugh.

On more than one occasion, Jada, Willow and Adrienne have gotten painfully honest about hot topics as well as their personal lives on Red Table Talk, including when Willow revealed that she used to cut herself, and Adrienne talked about being a victim of domestic abuse and how it affected Jada. In February, Jada herself candidly talked about the deterioration of fantasies when it comes to her 21-year marriage to her husband, Will Smith.

