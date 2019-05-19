It looks like everyone involved in the drama between James Charles and Tati Westbrook is trying to put this massive feud behind them.

On Sunday, beauty vlogger and social media influencer Jeffree Star took to YouTube to share a lengthy video in which he addressed the feud and expressed his interest in putting the negativity behind him.

"I don’t want to play the games anymore. I sat there yesterday, and I started to get really angry,” Star said, referring to a video Charles posted yesterday in which he tried to defend himself amid the flurry on controversy.

"I was going to pull voice memos, I was gonna pull old text messages from other people that don’t want to be involved. I was just getting into a place where it wasn’t healthy," Star continued. "Thank god I’m in the head space that I am in today because I stopped those feelings. I let them all subside, and I understand that that now is not okay."

Instead of drawing out the fighting and efforts to publicly excoriate Charles, Star said he's "not going to fuel this fire bigger so everyone can get more entertainment."

"I inserted myself into something publicly where I shouldn’t have," Star also shared. "I’m done doing that... This has to stop. I’m embarrassed by my own actions."

Following Star's post, Westbrook -- who is "on a digital break to heal & pray for healing" -- took to Twitter with a lengthy statement calling for a truce.

"I have been in communication with James Charles through an intermediary for the last week, and we believe that it is in the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to rest," Westbrook wrote. "For that reason, I will not be making any further public comments and I hope and pray that no one else will make anymore hurtful statements on my behalf."

Westbrook went on to say that "the toxicity and chaos that ensued over the last 10 days was absolutely not my goal" and added, "Although I do not regret raising my concerns I completely regret the way I went about saying them."

It appears that Charles himself is accepting the olive branch being offered by Star and Westbrook, in an effort to put the conflict to rest.

Charles took to Twitter Sunday evening, tweeting, "Thank you @jeffreestar & @glamlifeguru for your sentiments. I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready."

"This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward," he added, along side a heart emoji.

