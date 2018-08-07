James Corden Teases Ariana Grande 'Carpool Karaoke'

Going side-to-side behind the wheel!

Ariana Grande will be the next star to join James Corden on The Late Late Show’s "Carpool Karaoke" segment. On Monday, the late-night host tweeted out a photo of the lyrics to Grande’s new single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” writing: “Learning these…”

Grande replied, “Sick, what for?”

The Late Late Show’s official account reposted the tweet on Instagram, writing, “That time James leaked the next #CarpoolKaraoke.”

The 25-year-old pop star has a tough act to follow as the last "Carpool Karaoke" guest was none other than Paul McCartney! Corden drove around with The Beatles singer in his hometown of Liverpool, England, singing all the hits.

sick what for https://t.co/bhHlndL153 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

In addition to her upcoming Late Late Show appearance, Grande is clearly excited for the release of her album, Sweetener, in 10 days.

“F**k. Just ran thru the whole album w my band (and singers hehe) for the first time and I’m…. so f**king emo and grateful. Wanna hug u all immediately,” she tweeted on Monday. “Bein' able to sing this music/this whole journey w/ y’all is some of the most magical, special s**t in the universe.”

Grande is no stranger to late-night antics. She has regularly done the “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on The Tonight ShowStarring Jimmy Fallon and impressed fans with her impersonations on Saturday Night Live.

Check it out:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Comes to Fiance Pete Davidson's Aide After He Slices His Finger

Ariana Grande to Perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande Posts PDA Pic of Her and Pete Davidson Following Social Media 'Breather'

Related Gallery