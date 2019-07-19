Jamie Lee Curtis Returning for 2 More 'Halloween' Sequels

Jamie Lee Curtis isn't giving up her scream queen title just yet!

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal she'll be returning for two more Halloween sequels. "It ain't over till the fat lady sings," she captioned a brief teaser video that revealed her ongoing saga with Michael Myers is far from over. "Well, my friends and fans....I'm just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends."

While details about the two new films have not been released, the first will be Halloween Kills, released in theaters on Oct. 16, 2020, followed by Halloween Ends, which will come out on Oct. 15, 2021.

Last year, as the franchise turned 40, Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode in a direct sequel to the first installment also called Halloween. The film, which retconned the franchise and effectively erased the events of the seven direct sequels and rebooted trilogy that followed, saw a post-traumatic Strode ready to face down Michael Myers once again. This time, the babysitter was all grown up, with the new installment introducing two new generations of Strode women: her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak).

During a visit to the set of the 2018 installment, Curtis, who returned for the franchise’s 20th anniversary in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and was now back again for the 40th, was asked if she would be back for another milestone year in the franchise. She remained steadfast at the time, only saying, "Let’s just enjoy the idea that we’re going to rejoin Laurie Strode in Haddonfield on Halloween night 40 years later and see where we go from there."

Debuting largely to positive reviews, the new Halloween earned nearly $160 million at the North American box office, perhaps changing Curtis' tune. While speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier in May of this year, Curtis hinted that the franchise might continue. When asked if she wanted Strode's tormentor to come back, she responded positively. "Of course, I do," she said, adding, "Of course," when asked if she also wanted to come back for another installment.

