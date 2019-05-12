After publicly battling multiple sclerosis since coming forward with her own diagnosis three years ago, actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler is opening up about having another celebrity by her side in the effort to raise awareness.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Sigler at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night. Fellow actress Selma Blair -- who was diagnosed with MS in August -- was honored alongside the Hausman family, and gave an emotional speech about living with the autoimmune disease.

"I’m just so proud of her," said Sigler, who revealed in 2016 that she was diagnosed with MS when she was in her 20s. She was a past honoree at the Race to Erase MS Gala two years ago. "I mean, she’s a new friend, but she's somebody I’ve gotten to know a bit over the course of the last couple of months, and look, I mean, to be vulnerable takes the most amount of courage in my book."

"I think that she’s living through this disease and coming to terms with what it means for her, but doing it in a way of just being so open and honest and representing so many people," the 37-year-old Sopranos star and mother of two continued.

"She’s making such a great change. And I think that it’s just another step in what we need for the awareness and hopefully more funds to eventually erase MS," Sigler added.

On Friday, Blair was presented as the night's honoree by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts -- to whom she gave her first interview following her diagnosis -- and longtime best friend Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Taking the stage with her 7-year-old son, Arthur, Blair delivered a moving speech about her role as an actress and as a mother, sharing, "My dream is that I get to be a useful mom as long as this kid wants me."

Blair has been candid about her struggle with MS and the challenges that her affliction presents in her day-to-day life since she was first diagnosed. Watch the video below for more on her emotional and inspirational heath battle.

