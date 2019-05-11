Jamie Lynn Spears is not here for rude remarks.

The former Zoey 101 actress shared a photo of her big sister, Britney Spears, on her Instagram on Friday, hours after Britney appeared in court for her conservatorship hearing. However, she later deleted the pic after receiving negative comments from trolls.

"Fear of losing your allowance, I see!" one user wrote, according to screenshots captured by multiple sites. The comment prompted Jamie Lynn to respond and defend herself.

"Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister. that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn," she wrote in the since-deleted post.

The comment came after Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears, made a court appearance in Los Angeles to attend a new status hearing on the singer's conservatorship.

Earlier on Friday, her attorney asked the court that the status hearing be closed to the public because of the private nature of information that would be discussed. The judge granted the request.

Meanwhile, according to court documents obtained by ET on Friday, the judge in the status hearing appointed an expert to evaluate the conservatorship. ET also learned that an expert will most likely conduct a mental evaluation on Britney at some point between now and the next hearing, set for Sept. 18.

According to the judge, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and a court appointed attorney will set the parameters of the evaluation.

On Monday, Lynne requested special notice of all matters relating to Britney's conservatorship. Lynne had not previously played any role in her eldest daughter's conservatorship. Britney's father has been the 37-year-old singer's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

Late last month, ET reported that Britney completed treatment at a health facility, a little over three weeks after she checked herself in. A source previously told ET that the singer checked herself into the facility after being under tremendous stress over her father suffering a health crisis.

For more on Britney's health and wellbeing, watch the video below.

