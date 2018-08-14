Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee know how to get the party started!

The 52-year-old R&B icon and the Puerto Rican rapper dropped the hip-shaking new song "Made for Now" and its accompanying music video on Friday.

Inspired by Jackson's love of music from around the globe, the infectious tune is meant to get people moving, enjoy their lives, seize opportunities today and not worry or wait until tomorrow. The music video -- which is Jackson's first since 2015 -- was shot in Brooklyn, New York, and transports fans into a dance party filled with cameos from a slew of international dancers from Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada, Trinidad and the U.S. who were hand selected by Jackson and her longtime Creative Director, Gil Duldulao.

Jackson, naturally, slays in an array of colorful looks, which include a bold clashing plaid look -- consisting of black-and-white trousers and a red sweater and a huge bright yellow belt and boots with ripped jeans, a T-shirt and a flowing pink plaid skirt.

Additionally, Jackson and Daddy Yankee are set to perform the song for the first time live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday's episode.

Daddy Yankee is no stranger to body-moving tunes. Earlier this year, the rapper and Luis Fonsi heated up the 2018 GRAMMY Awards with their chart-topper, "Despacito." Check out the sizzling performance in the video below.

