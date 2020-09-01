Jared Jewelers Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Jewelry Styles

At the Jared the Galleria of Jewelry sale, you'll find great deals on beautiful jewelry including rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more.

Take 30% off the birthstone of the month for September through September 14. Pandora charms and jewelry are 50% off through October 31.

You can expect a seamless shopping experience while you're browsing. If you're not sure which necklace to buy, you can book a phone consultation while your local brick-and-mortar store is closed -- just call the company's Customer Care team at 1-800-527-8229 -- or connect with a team member via live chat.

Plus, if there is a style you love, you can try Jared's new photo search to find it at the Jared website.

Below, ET Style's top picks from the Jared jewelry sale.

Rose Earrings Sparkling Bow Pandora Jared Rose Earrings Sparkling Bow Pandora Delicate rose gold bows embellished with cubic zirconia for a touch of sparkle. REGULARLY $75 $37.50 at Jared

Classic Elegance Sterling Silver Ring Pandora Jared Classic Elegance Sterling Silver Ring Pandora A luxurious and dramatic statement-making cocktail ring from Pandora. REGULARLY $90 $45 at Jared

Le Vian Natural Emerald Necklace Jared Jared Le Vian Natural Emerald Necklace Jared An elegant bar necklace featuring natural emeralds paired with nude and chocolate diamonds. REGULARLY $1,799.99 $899.99 at Jared

PANDORA 23.6" Locket Floating Heart Sterling Silver Jared Jared PANDORA 23.6" Locket Floating Heart Sterling Silver Jared A floating heart locket sculpted in sterling silver with sapphire crystal glass. REGULARLY $125 $62.50 at Jared

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

