Looking to save on fine jewelry for Mother's Day? Thanks to Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, you can save 20% off select fashion jewelry and an extra 30% off clearance items including gorgeous high-end pieces.

The clearance sale applies to diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, charms and watches, and all you have to do is enter promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. (There are some brands excluded from the extra savings.) The select fashion jewelry sale continues through April 26 (exclusions also apply).

You can expect a seamless shopping experience while you're browsing. If you're not sure which necklace to buy for your mom, you can book a phone consultation while your local brick-and-mortar store is closed -- just call the company's Customer Care team at 1-800-527-8229 -- or connect with a team member via live chat. These prices are good through April 26, and purchases made online can be returned up to 90 days after the purchase is made.

Plus, Jared is donating a portion of sales to support Heart to Heart International, an organization that distributes equipment and medication all over the world during a global crisis, through May 3.

Below, ET Style's top picks from the Jared jewelry clearance sale.

Rhodolite Garnet Earrings 1/15 ct tw Diamonds 10K Yellow Gold Jared Jared Rhodolite Garnet Earrings 1/15 ct tw Diamonds 10K Yellow Gold Jared Exclusive to Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, these garnet earrings feature pear-shaped rhodolite garnet topped with sparkling round diamonds. REGULARLY $499.99 $174.99 at Jared

Diamond Bracelet 1/6 ct tw Round-cut Sterling Silver Jared Jared Diamond Bracelet 1/6 ct tw Round-cut Sterling Silver Jared Sterling silver twists and round diamonds comprise this bracelet. Now a fraction of its original price, this could make a sweet friendship or mother-daughter bracelet. REGULARLY $269.99 $151.19 at Jared

Diamond Heart Necklace 1/4 ct tw Sterling Silver/10K Rose Gold Jared Jared Diamond Heart Necklace 1/4 ct tw Sterling Silver/10K Rose Gold Jared A gift from the heart! You don't need to see this diamond and sterling silver necklace at a Galleria store to know that it's an amazing option for Mom. REGULARLY $299.99 $167.99 at Jared

Citizen Women's Watch Silhouette Crystal FE1140-86X Jared Jared Citizen Women's Watch Silhouette Crystal FE1140-86X Jared With a soft pink dial and sparkling crystals, this watch makes a unique and sophisticated addition to any fine jewelry collection. REGULARLY $250 $122.50 at Jared

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Fashion, Wine Subscriptions, Flower Delivery and More

Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take 30% Off Full-Price Bag Styles, Dresses and More

Best Flower Delivery Service for Mother's Day -- Special Offers from UrbanStems, Enjoy Flowers and More