Jared Padalecki to Star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot

Jared Padalecki is set to star in a reboot of the '90s television series Walker, Texas Ranger.

According to multiple reports, the Supernatural star will portray Cordell Walker, the role played by Chuck Norris in the original series, which ran from 1993 to 2001.

The revival will reportedly be titled Walker and follow the character as he emerges from years of being undercover and begins fighting crime alongside a female ranger.

Anna Fricke (Being Human, Wayward Pines) will reportedly write and produce the project, with Padalecki executive producing alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Dan Spilo.

CBS previously revived the character in a 2005 television movie, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire.

The news comes as Supernatural fans prepare to say farewell the series, which will air its final episode after 15 seasons in 2020.

In May, ET caught up with Padalecki and co-star Jensen Ackles at The CW’s upfront presentation in New York, where they discussed the difficult task of coming up with an ending to the show that fans would be happy with.

"I think, to a certain degree, the fandom won't be happy with any ending,” Padalecki mused. “Nor will we, to a certain degree. I don't think any of us want to see this show go."

"I don't think we'll ever say goodbye to these characters," Ackles added. "I mean, really, living with them for 15 years…is only the start… I think it was Stallone that said that 'to the greatest imaginary friend I've ever had' talking about Rocky Balboa and I kinda feel the same way. These guys will live with us forever."

See more on Supernatural below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Supernatural': Castiel Shows Off Impressive Fighting Skills in This Season 14 Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

'Supernatural': Jensen Ackles 'Open' to Revisiting the Series in the Future

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Say They Won't Be Happy With 'Supernatural' Ending (Exclusive)

Related Gallery