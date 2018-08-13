It’s another girl for Jason Aldean!

The country crooner and his wife, Brittany Aldean, took to social media over the weekend to share their sweet gender reveal. While the couple already knew what they were having, they were excited to share the news with Aldean’s daughters, Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 10, whom he shares with ex Jessica Aldean.

Jason, 41, and Brittany, 30, are already parents to 8-month-old son Memphis, and his daughters seemed keen to throw another girl in the mix.

“’Cause Memphis was a boy, and I think you’ll have a girl this time,” Kendyl told Brittany in the clip.

“I’m going to go with girl just because you’ve been a little bit sicker with this one than with Memphis,” Keeley added.

Brittany then asks her tiny son which he’d prefer, suggesting he’d want a brother. Brittany and Jason then tossed baseballs to the girls as they hit them and pink powder came out, causing a big cheer from the kids.

The couple announced they were expecting again last month, posting a sweet pic of baby Memphis wearing a “Big Brother” onesie.

