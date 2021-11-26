J.Crew Black Friday Sale: Save 60% on Jackets, Jeans, and Sweaters
J.Crew fans, it's time to make some room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your fall staples for less this year, look no further than this weekend's sale. The brand's Black Friday Sale is offering an extra 60% off sale styles and 40% off everything else. All you have to do it use the promo code BESTFRIDAY at checkout.
Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping. You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including sweaters, jackets, dresses, pants, flats, totes, and so much more, including best-sellers.
J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.
Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.
Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew Black Friday sale.
