J.Crew Black Friday Sale: Save 60% on Jackets, Jeans, and Sweaters

J.Crew fans, it's time to make some room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your fall staples for less this year, look no further than this weekend's sale. The brand's Black Friday Sale is offering an extra 60% off sale styles and 40% off everything else. All you have to do it use the promo code BESTFRIDAY at checkout.

Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping. You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page, including sweaters, jackets, dresses, pants, flats, totes, and so much more, including best-sellers.

Shop J.Crew's Black Friday

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for their classic, versatile clothes, especially the royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Since there are a lot of sale styles to sift through, ET Style has narrowed the selection down to the best deal options of editorially chosen products any shopper wouldn't want to miss.

Ahead, check out our top picks from the J.Crew Black Friday sale.

Barn Jacket J.Crew Barn Jacket With a modern twist on classic American workwear, this jacket is perfect for the upcoming fall days. $168 $40 Buy Now

Large Montauk Tote J.Crew Large Montauk Tote A perfect, roomy tote made from canvas. You can add a monogram for a personal touch on this classic bag! $128 $77 Buy Now

Cashmere Ballet Slippers J.Crew Cashmere Ballet Slippers Perfect for completing your head to toe cashmere look or just adding a little touch of luxury to your step! $98 $59 Buy Now

