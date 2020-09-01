Shopping

J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Styles and 40% Off Full Price Dresses, Denim and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
J.Crew sale 1280
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew is offering a deep discount on summer and fall season items! The fashion brand is taking up to 40% off your whole purchase at the "Bye Summer, Hi Fall" Event on the J.Crew website. The promo code BYESUMMER is needed at checkout.

There's a second way to save, too! You can enjoy an extra 60% off sale items with the same promo code BYESUMMER. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping.

Stock up on J.Crew women's apparel and men's apparel favorites such as cotton t-shirt styles, dresses, denim and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.

Sheath Dress In Leopard Bi-Stretch Cotton
J.Crew
J.Crew Sheath Dress In Leopard Bi-Stretch Cotton
J.Crew
Sheath Dress In Leopard Bi-Stretch Cotton
J.Crew

This J.Crew sheath dress comes in leopard print and is crafted with bi-stretch cotton.

REGULARLY $158

Peasant Top In Metallic Pastel Stripe
J.Crew
J.Crew Peasant Top In Metallic Pastel Stripe
J.Crew
Peasant Top In Metallic Pastel Stripe
J.Crew

Purchase this peasant shirt with multiple colors for $10.

REGULARLY $79.50

Linen Rolled-Cuff T-Shirt
J.Crew
J.Crew Linen Rolled-Cuff T-Shirt
J.Crew
Linen Rolled-Cuff T-Shirt
J.Crew

A linen rolled-cuff t-shirt to dress up any pair of jeans. This shirt is available in sizes XX-Small to 3XL. And for just over $15 this linen top is a steal.

REGULARLY $45

Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe
J.Crew
J.Crew Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe
J.Crew
Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe
J.Crew

This J.Crew Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe is a show stopper. This dress is available in an Ivory Cove Emerald color too.  Also, this dress comes in sizes from XX Small to 3XL.

REGULARLY $128

Seville Espadrille Wedges
J.Crew
J. Crew Seville Espadrille Wedges
J.Crew
Seville Espadrille Wedges
J.Crew

These J. Crew Seville Espadrille Wedges are the perfect shoe to step into fall in.

ORIGINALLY $128

Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer
J.Crew
j. Crew Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer
J.Crew
Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer
J.Crew

This j. Crew Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer is a best seller for J.Crew and comes in six different colors.

REGULARLY $148

10" Vintage Straight jean in Surf Storm Wash
J.Crew
J.Crew 10" Vintage Straight jean in Surf Storm Wash
J.Crew
10" Vintage Straight jean in Surf Storm Wash
J.Crew

Inspired by vintage denim, the boyfriend jean features a rigid fit and roomy, straight leg shape, topped off with edgy distressing.

REGULARLY $128

Essential T-Shirt
J.Crew
J.Crew Essential T-Shirt
J.Crew
Essential T-Shirt
J.Crew

Collect this essential lightweight cotton t-shirt for a fantastic price in all your favorite shades to pair with everything in your closet.

REGULARLY $14.50

Sweater-tank
J.Crew
J.Crew Sweater-tank
J.Crew
Sweater-tank
J.Crew

This sweater-tank is perfect for the changing season and to layer underneath a blazer for the fall.  This sweater-tank is available in seven colors and from sizes XX Small to 3XL.

REGULARLY $59.50

Tie-Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew
J.Crew Tie-Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew
Tie-Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew

It's never too late to score a chic swimsuit.

REGULARLY $110

 Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Everlane: The Best Dresses, Jeans, Tees and More

Nasty Gal Sale: Take 90% Off Everything

 