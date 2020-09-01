J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Styles and 40% Off Full Price Dresses, Denim and More
J.Crew is offering a deep discount on summer and fall season items! The fashion brand is taking up to 40% off your whole purchase at the "Bye Summer, Hi Fall" Event on the J.Crew website. The promo code BYESUMMER is needed at checkout.
There's a second way to save, too! You can enjoy an extra 60% off sale items with the same promo code BYESUMMER. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping.
Stock up on J.Crew women's apparel and men's apparel favorites such as cotton t-shirt styles, dresses, denim and more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.
This J.Crew sheath dress comes in leopard print and is crafted with bi-stretch cotton.
Purchase this peasant shirt with multiple colors for $10.
A linen rolled-cuff t-shirt to dress up any pair of jeans. This shirt is available in sizes XX-Small to 3XL. And for just over $15 this linen top is a steal.
This J.Crew Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe is a show stopper. This dress is available in an Ivory Cove Emerald color too. Also, this dress comes in sizes from XX Small to 3XL.
These J. Crew Seville Espadrille Wedges are the perfect shoe to step into fall in.
This j. Crew Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer is a best seller for J.Crew and comes in six different colors.
Inspired by vintage denim, the boyfriend jean features a rigid fit and roomy, straight leg shape, topped off with edgy distressing.
Collect this essential lightweight cotton t-shirt for a fantastic price in all your favorite shades to pair with everything in your closet.
This sweater-tank is perfect for the changing season and to layer underneath a blazer for the fall. This sweater-tank is available in seven colors and from sizes XX Small to 3XL.
It's never too late to score a chic swimsuit.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More
Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes
Everlane: The Best Dresses, Jeans, Tees and More
Nasty Gal Sale: Take 90% Off Everything