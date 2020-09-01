J.Crew is offering a deep discount on summer and fall season items! The fashion brand is taking up to 40% off your whole purchase at the "Bye Summer, Hi Fall" Event on the J.Crew website. The promo code BYESUMMER is needed at checkout.

There's a second way to save, too! You can enjoy an extra 60% off sale items with the same promo code BYESUMMER. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping.

Stock up on J.Crew women's apparel and men's apparel favorites such as cotton t-shirt styles, dresses, denim and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.

Sheath Dress In Leopard Bi-Stretch Cotton J.Crew J.Crew Sheath Dress In Leopard Bi-Stretch Cotton J.Crew This J.Crew sheath dress comes in leopard print and is crafted with bi-stretch cotton. REGULARLY $158 $94.80 at J.Crew

Linen Rolled-Cuff T-Shirt J.Crew J.Crew Linen Rolled-Cuff T-Shirt J.Crew A linen rolled-cuff t-shirt to dress up any pair of jeans. This shirt is available in sizes XX-Small to 3XL. And for just over $15 this linen top is a steal. REGULARLY $45 $15.60 at J.Crew

Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe J.Crew J.Crew Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe J.Crew This J.Crew Tiered Cotton Dobby Dress In Cape Stripe is a show stopper. This dress is available in an Ivory Cove Emerald color too. Also, this dress comes in sizes from XX Small to 3XL. REGULARLY $128 $76.80 at J.Crew

Seville Espadrille Wedges J.Crew J.Crew Seville Espadrille Wedges J.Crew These J. Crew Seville Espadrille Wedges are the perfect shoe to step into fall in. ORIGINALLY $128 $36.40 at J.Crew

Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer J.Crew J.Crew Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer J.Crew This j. Crew Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer is a best seller for J.Crew and comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $148 $88 at J.Crew

10" Vintage Straight jean in Surf Storm Wash J.Crew J.Crew 10" Vintage Straight jean in Surf Storm Wash J.Crew Inspired by vintage denim, the boyfriend jean features a rigid fit and roomy, straight leg shape, topped off with edgy distressing. REGULARLY $128 $40 at J.Crew

Essential T-Shirt J.Crew J.Crew Essential T-Shirt J.Crew Collect this essential lightweight cotton t-shirt for a fantastic price in all your favorite shades to pair with everything in your closet. REGULARLY $14.50 $8.70 at J.Crew

Sweater-tank J.Crew J.Crew Sweater-tank J.Crew This sweater-tank is perfect for the changing season and to layer underneath a blazer for the fall. This sweater-tank is available in seven colors and from sizes XX Small to 3XL. REGULARLY $59.50 $21.60 at J.Crew

