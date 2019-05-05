Jeannie Mai knows her worth.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with The Real co-host at the 2019 Daytime Emmys on Sunday, where she opened up about re-entering the dating pool after divorce, and what she's looking for in a new relationship.

"I'm enjoying my time," Mai coyly said when asked if she's in a relationship. The TV personality didn't hold back when it came to listing the qualities she looks for in a man, however.

"Somebody who is honest, loyal, trustworthy, fun, can turn up, make even a trip to the grocery store an adventure... oh, that would be me," she joked. "So, the guy needs to be really deserving of me."

Mai finalized her divorce from ex-husband Freddy Harteis last year, and has recently shared with fans the difficulties of trying to find a new partner with a nosy Mama Mai on her webseries, Hello Hunnay. On Sunday, however, she's nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show with her co-hosts on The Real.

"We're so excited, this is huge!" she said. "[Winning] would be amazing, and I know this sounds so cliche, I'm aware how it sounds, but we really don't have to win. Like, we feel like winners because we have the bombest fans ever."

The 40-year-old style expert also address rumors that Marie Osmond will be joining the cast of The Talkamid Sara Gilbert's exit.

"I think that we have so much room for all the types of personalities and experiences we should have in daytime -- in television, period. I grew up when there was like, two, Sally Jessy Raphael and Oprah. So, I'd like to see more and as many women that can come out here and share the space. We all have room, because we're all competing against ourselves," she said. "Be the best version of yourself, there's no other competition."

"I love Marie Osmond. Marie Osmond is really cool. Marie, whatever it is you're doing to keep yourself in check, pass all the info to me, girl," she added. "I want those numbers."

