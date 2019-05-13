Jeffree Star is inserting himself into the latest YouTuber drama.

On Sunday, in a since deleted tweet, the 33-year-old beauty mogul took to Twitter to call out James Charles amid Charles' feud with fellow vlogger, Tati Westbrook. The drama began last week when Westbrook, 37, posted a video explaining why she ended her years-long friendship with Charles, claiming that he had spread lies about her.

"There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again," Star tweeted of his boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt. "There's a reason why I haven't seen him since [Westbrook's] birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true."

Following his tweet, some Twitter users pointed out that, while Star said he hadn't been seen with Charles since February, he had a Twitter exchange with the 19-year-old YouTube star back in April. Those tweets have since been deleted.

genuine question @JeffreeStar ! You mention on April 21 that you miss james. But in this tweet you say since february? Could you clarify this please ❤️ (just curious!!!) pic.twitter.com/1hao8DpLry — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) May 12, 2019

Westbrook and Charles' feud reportedly dates back to April, when Charles promoted the supplement company Sugar Bear Hair Care, which is a rival to Westbrook's company, Halo Beauty.

Since Westbrook's video, in which she accused him of selling her out after her years of investment in building his YouTube presence and criticized his off-camera behavior, Charles has lost nearly two million subscribers, while Westbrook has gained even more.

Meanwhile, Star has repeatedly celebrated Westbrook's online growth -- her subscriber count is now at over nine million -- calling her "one of a kind."

Oops my bad, CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 7 MILLION subscribers!!!! 💯 Love you babe. https://t.co/42FoxkOge9 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 11, 2019

After Westbrook's video release, Charles released an 8-minute-long apology video, which currently has more than 32 million views, one million less than Westbrook's original video.

According to Newsweek, those who have unfollowed Charles since Friday include Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Tana Mongeau and Shawn Mendes. In a November interview with ET, Charles counted Lovato as his dream collaborator.

"When she is OK and back in her game, I would die to do a video with her," he said of the singer. "She's, like, my favorite person in the entire world."

Watch the video below for more on the feud.

