MTV has ended their relationship with Jenelle Evans, ET has confirmed.

The decision follows allegations that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, after Eason claimed the animal bit their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV spokesperson tells ET. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

The first reports of the shooting surfaced last week. Soon after, Eason seemingly confirmed his role in the shooting, making the claim that the dog attacked Ensley.

"I don't give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don't put up with that s**t at all," Eason wrote alongside a since-deleted video of Nugget appearing to be aggressive toward Ensley. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my life's mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me."

As for Evans, the 27-year-old reality star also posted about her dog, sharing a photo of them together in the car, along with some words paying tribute to the bulldog.

"Nugget... I'm crying everyday," Evans captioned the image. "I love you so much and I'm so sorry. I'm speechless."

"You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me," she added. "You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you're not here, when I come home you're not here, when I go to bed... you're not here. You're gone forever and there's no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught 😓😪💔."

Eason was cut from the show in 2018 after posting a number of homophobic and transphobic tweets when users pushed back against his endorsement of teachers carrying concealed weapons in schools.

Evans has starred on the show since its inception in 2011, which followed the arrival of her three children, sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and daughter Ensley.

