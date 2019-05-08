Jenelle Evans' life will no longer be documented on MTV's reality series Teen Mom 2, and the decision doesn't appear to be an amicable one.

On Tuesday, MTV confirmed to ET that they have cut ties with the mother of three, following allegations that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, after Eason claimed the animal bit their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV spokesperson told ET. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle [Evans] Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

A source tells ET that Evans' firing came as an unpleasant surprise to the 27-year-old reality star, as she was having ongoing conversations with production over the last several weeks about her future with the network and the show.

The source adds that Evans, who has starred on the show since its inception in 2011, is now "trying to do what’s best for her and her kids." In addition to Ensley, Evans is mom to 4-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and 9-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

As for her and Eason's relationship, the source says they are still together and Evans has been telling close friends that they are "considering marriage counseling."

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Last week, reports began surfacing that Eason had killed the family dog, and he all but confirmed it, claiming the animal had attacked his daughter.

"I don't give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don't put up with that s**t at all," Eason wrote alongside a since-deleted video of Nugget appearing to be aggressive toward Ensley. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my life's mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me."

Meanwhile, Evans paid tribute to her pet on Instagram. "Nugget... I'm crying everyday," she captioned an image of the dog. "I love you so much and I'm so sorry. I'm speechless."

"You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me," she continued her post. "You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you're not here, when I come home you're not here, when I go to bed... you're not here. You're gone forever and there's no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught 😓😪💔."

This isn't the first the first time Eason has faced backlash from Teen Mom 2 viewers. Evans' husband was cut from the reality show in 2018 after posting a number of homophobic and transphobic tweets in response to Twitter users who pushed back against his endorsement of teachers carrying concealed weapons in schools.

ET has reached out to a rep for Evans and Eason for comment.

