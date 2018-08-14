Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans' mother, Barbara, has serious concerns about the 26-year-old reality star.

Barbara appeared on Monday's Teen Mom 2 reunion -- which Jenelle skipped after she threatened to leave the show earlier this month -- and said her daughter didn't show up because her husband, David Eason, wasn't allowed to be there. David was fired from the show in February due to his alleged homophobic tweets.

"Because, you know, he has to be everywhere with her," Barbara claimed to Dr. Drew Pinsky during the interview.

Barbara also said she fears David might hurt her.

"This guy, this guy is just so... I can't even describe him," she said. "He's like so, the meanest person I ever met."

Teen Mom 2 viewers have seen Jenelle and Barbara's rocky relationship over the years, and Barbara says their relationship has showed no signs of improvement, even though she's the legal guardian of Jenelle's 9-year-old son, Jace. Jenelle has been in ongoing custody battles with both Barbara and her ex, Nathan Griffith, who's been attempting to get full custody of his son with Jenelle, 4-year-old Kaiser. Jenelle also shares 1-year-old daughter Einsley with David.

"I try to text her and try to be friendly," Barbara says. "She doesn't answer me. You know, she's hurt me horribly, you know, not inviting me to the wedding. Says horrible things to me. Just downright mean."

Barbara also commented on an alarming Teen Mom 2 episode that aired last month, in which Jenelle allegedly pulled a gun on a man while in a car with Jace during a road rage incident. Jenelle denied the claims, though Jace told Barbara at the time that his mother did pull out a gun. On Monday's reunion episode, Barbara alleged that Jenelle did in fact pull out a gun and wrongfully accused Jace of lying.

"Jace was in the front seat!" Barbara claimed. "And she told me that Jace made it all up, until the next day I found out the truth and I almost, I almost literally threw up in my kitchen."

"No, I don't feel Jenelle's OK," she continued to claim about her daughter. "I'm just so, so, so worried about Jenelle. ... This is different."

