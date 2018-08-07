Don’t worry, Teen Mom 2 fans, there will still be plenty of Jenelle Evans, despite what she may claim to want. During last week’s episode of the MTV reality series, the 26-year-old North Carolina native threatened to quit the show because her husband, David Eason, had been fired.

Jenelle has stayed mostly quiet on social media about her recent drama, but over the weekend, she clarified that she will be back on Teen Mom 2, whether she wants to be or not.

“Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. #Annoying,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. 😑🙄 #Annoying — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 5, 2018

She told one fan that she was “just clarifying rumors” and added to another that she’s “still butting heads” with the show.

On Monday, she retweeted the news that she is skipping the main reunion taping and instead filming her own segment separately. Jenelle was very vocal about her frustrations with this season of the show after David was fired for his insensitive tweets about the LGBT community earlier this year.

“I will go do my own thing and I will get out of my contract,” she told producers during last week’s episode. “Best believe, mark my f**king words. I’m not doing it. I’ll go do my own thing. I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right f**king now.”

Jenelle has faced her fair share of controversy this season. In a recent episode, she was involved in a road rage incident in which she allegedly pulled a gun on a man after following him to his house. Jenelle denied the claims, though her 9-year-old son, Jace, who was in the car at the time, told her mother and his legal guardian, Barbara, that Jenelle did pull out the gun.

Following the incident, Barabara was seen talking to Nathan Griffith, Jenelle’s ex and the father of her son, Kaiser, about trying to get custody of all of her daughter's children.

Here's more on the drama:

RELATED CONTENT: