Jenelle Evans continues to suffer from the fallout of her husband's actions.

A source tells ET that two of Evans’ children have been removed from her custody by Child Protective Services of Columbus County, North Carolina, after Evans’ husband, David Eason, reportedly shot and killed her dog earlier this month.

According to the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation, Evans’ 9-year-old son, Jace -- whom she shares with her ex, Andrew Lewis -- is currently in the custody of Evans' mom, Barbara.

The source also claims Evans’ 4-year-old son, Kaiser, is currently in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith, and Griffith's mother, Doris. The source says Kaiser was picked up by CPS at his school on Friday.

The source tells ET that Evans and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, is still in their custody and is staying with them at their North Carolina home. The source could not elaborate on why Ensley is still in their custody while Evans' other children were removed.

Evans, through her rep, tells ET, "During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back."

ET has reached out to Child Protective Services of Columbus County, North Carolina, for comment.

This new legal development comes days after the 27-year-old reality star was fired from Teen Mom 2, following massive public outrage regarding reports that her husband shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

Soon after reports of the shooting surfaced, Eason seemingly confirmed his role in the shooting, making the claim that the dog bit or attempted to bite their young daughter.

Another source close to Evans claimed to ET earlier this month that she and Eason "are not currently speaking."

"She’s not forgiving him for this," the source said. "She is trying to figure out what is next for them. She feels like this has to be the final straw in their relationship."

Eason himself had previously been a part of Teen Mom 2 before MTV cut ties with him in 2018. Eason faced backlash after posting a number of homophobic and transphobic tweets when Twitter users pushed back against his endorsement of teachers carrying concealed weapons in schools.

Meanwhile, Evans' has been at the center of a number of controversies herself, including a multitude of drug-related arrests over the years and an incident in July 2018, which was caught on tape, in which Evans pulled out a gun while in the car while her son, Jace, was seated next to her.

Check out the video below for the latest news on the former Teen Mom 2 star.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenelle Evans Fired From 'Teen Mom 2' After Husband David Eason Allegedly Killed Their Dog

Jenelle Evans Mourns Dog's Death After Her Husband Allegedly Shot and Killed Him

'Teen Mom 2' Season 9 Trailer Includes Jenelle Evans' 911 Call Following Alleged Assault

Jenelle Evans Says She’s Not in a 'Domestic Violence Situation' Following Hospitalization