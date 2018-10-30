Jenna Dewan's new man has been revealed.

The Resident star is dating Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee following her split from Channing Tatum, ET has learned. A source tells ET that the pair's romance is "new" and that they've only been dating for a few weeks. The Blast was first to report his identity.

While Kazee is perhaps best known in the theater world -- he won a Tony Award in 2012 for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Once -- he also has TV credits to his name, with recent roles on Shameless and Nashville.

Dewan, 37, and Kazee, 43, were spotted kissing at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night, according to multiple reports. The event was held just hours after ET confirmed that Dewan had filed for divorce from Tatum, six months after their separation.

Fans also spotted the new couple hanging out presumably in honor of Kazee's birthday on Tuesday. Ginifer King posted photos of Dewan and Kazee together with a group of friends on Monday night at Los Angeles' Haunted Hayride.

ET has reached out to Dewan's rep for comment.

ET learned earlier this month that Tatum was dating singer Jessie J, while a source told ET that Dewan and Tatum starting to date other people was a "huge step" for them.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever, so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source said. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source added. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

