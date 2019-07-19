Dancing With the Stars fans will finally get to see the emotional moment when Jenna Johnson found her wedding reception dress!

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from Saturday's season premiere of Say Yes to the Dress, the 25-year-old dancer visits Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City in hopes of finding the perfect party gown for her big day with her now-husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Accompanied by her mother, Tammy, mother-in-law, Larisa, and family friend, Stacy, the brunette beauty meets with consultant Randy Fenoli to try on a handful of dresses.

"My mom had seen this dress, so I really wanted to try it on and see if she loved it even more than the first dress," Jenna explains in the clip, which was filmed about two months before her nuptials in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. "I think it's really pretty. I'm interested to see what my mom [thinks]."

Jenna then walks out of the dressing room to model the gorgeous Olvi's gown her mom picked out, and is greeted back with a warm welcome of oohs and ahhs from the group.

"I love that," Stacy whispers to Tammy. "I want her to turn around!'

Tammy chimes in, adding, "See? Mama knows best! That is exquisite."

While all three ladies in her party approve, Jenna has hesitations and says she wants to try "the first dress" on again. Watch the player above to see what happens next!

ET learned earlier this month that following their official wedding in April, Jenna and Val celebrated their nuptials all over again with a second reception in June at the Riverside Country Club in Utah, for their family and friends who couldn't make it to their Los Angeles celebration.

For that occasion, Jenna stunned in a Tony Ward Couture gown, while her husband dressed to impress in a classy suit from Brooks Brothers. "The pure love I have been surrounded by these past few days is indescribable," she mused. "I don't think I have stopped smiling from ear to ear."

Jenna's episode of Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear all the highlights (and see the pics!) from the dancer's breathtaking wedding ceremony with Val.

