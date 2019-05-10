Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's upcoming show already looks like a delight.

The two actresses were snapped filming their highly anticipated Apple TV show, The Morning Show, in New York City, and Aniston is seen yelling at a man on the street. Meanwhile, Witherspoon's face is priceless as she stares open-mouthed at the action.

In March, 50-year-old Aniston and 43-year-old Witherspoon appeared at an Apple event in Cupertino, California, and talked about their new project, which also stars Steve Carell.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon explained. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

The show also marks Aniston's big return to television after her beloved role as Rachel Green on Friends, which ended in 2004. Witherspoon also had a guest starring role on an episode of Friends, in which she played Aniston's sister.

"All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I'm really excited about it," Aniston said. "So, we can't wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up."

Aniston and Witherspoon have been spotted filming on multiple occasions, including in January, when Aniston slayed in a chic red jumpsuit. That month, Witherspoon was also photographed on set, rocking a brunette 'do as opposed to her usual blonde.

