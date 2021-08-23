Whether it's on screen or off, the Jennifer Aniston glow is real. And now, for just $8, fans and skincare aficionados alike can take a page out of the actress's beauty book with the help of a popular facial mist on Amazon -- so popular, it actually boasts more than 10,000 rave reviews.

With her hit Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, set to return with its second season in September, viewers will soon get to see Aniston's undeniable radiance grace our TV screens once again. And on Instagram, the actress recently teased a glimpse of what goes into getting ready for The Morning Show, with the help of her hair stylist and makeup artist in tow.

Instagram

In the Instagram story snap, Aniston showcased her "Dream Team," along with a slew of hot beauty and skincare products that help her to perfect her TV glow. One item, in particular, was the Refreshing Rosewater Facial Mist from Heritage Store -- a vegan and cruelty-free face spray that relies on Damask Rose Oil and Vor-Mag Water to hydrate skin.

The clean formula is hailed by users for its "lightweight feel" and refreshing finish. And since the bargain beauty find is now only $8 on Amazon, everyone can achieve their Hollywood-approved brilliance on a budget.

Shop Jennifer Aniston's go-to Morning Show facial mist below, and browse through other must-have beauty items too. Looking to elevate your beauty game? Check out ET Style's $19 dupe for Jennifer Aniston's favorite facial massager.

