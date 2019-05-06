Jennifer Aniston is baring it all in a revealing new interview and photo shoot. The longtime actress -- most notably recognized for playing Rachel Green on Friends -- reflects on turning 50, never tiring of love and posing topless.

While Aniston has had plenty of hits on-screen, her personal life has been full of ups and downs, especially when it comes to love. The actress had two seemingly perfect romances and marriages with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, but both ended in divorce. Despite the heartbreak, however, she’s not ready to give up on love.

"When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I'm not like, 'No, I'm done with that. That's never going to happen again,'" Aniston tells her upcoming First Ladies co-star, Tig Notaro, in the June/July issue of Harper's Bazaar. "My time on this planet has been about…It hasn't looked a certain way. It's my way; it's what I've been given this round. But I would say I don't find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of 'No more, that's it, I'm closed.'"

While she is open to love, the actress reveals she's not actively seeking it out. "Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities," says Aniston, who has been busy filming her new Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show. Before that, she re-teamed up with Adam Sandler last summer to film the Netflix movie Murder Mystery. "I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out, you know?"



In the meantime, Aniston feels she has already found her soulmate -- several, in fact. "I think we have many soulmates. I don't think there's one and one only. I think we have soul clusters," she explains. "I've had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we've all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It's like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster -- a sort of common group of souls who have been put together."



That cluster most recently got together earlier this year, when they all celebrated Aniston's 50th birthday in February. Everyone from her Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, to George and Amal Clooney attended the star-studded bash. Pitt even showed up to honor his ex-wife.

"I had so many favorite moments, I don't even know where to begin," Aniston said of her party. "It felt as though there was so much love in that room -- everybody from all different walks of my life, from birth until now."

Wearing a revealing black Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello paired with Van Cleef & Arpels earrings on the cover of the magazine, Aniston looks as stunning as ever. Inside the issue, the actress continues to defy her age by posing topless in skintight black shorts and belt by Hermes over Wolford tights and a pair of black Gianvito Rossi heels.

When it came to stripping down, the actress says, "It felt completely normal." In fact, it was an empowering moment for her. "I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them -- no matter what age you are -- is important," Aniston says. "There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it."

