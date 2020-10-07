Jennifer Aniston Loves These Sweaty Betty Leggings—They're 50% Off Right Now
It's a sale on top of a sale right now at Sweaty Betty. Shop stylish activewear and take an extra 20% off already marked down items when you use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.
Items on sale include leggings, sports bras, tanks, gym bags, hoodies and more. But hurry up and shop soon -- this deal ends Oct. 7.
Sweaty Betty is a London-based brand that hopes to "make it cool to sweat." In addition to their stylish designs, we love their commitment to sustainability by using eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo and recycled Italian fleece.
Shop ET Style's picks from the Sweaty Betty sale below -- these prices reflect the extra savings with code EXTRA20.
A great choice for lounging in style.
Easy, breezy and marked down to an incredible price.
A bright idea for your next workout.
Stash all the things in this roomy tote. Don't forget to use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to score the price below.
If you thought the regular sale price on these leggings was good, check out the extra sale price!
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Loungewear Deals
The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More
Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings
Carbon38 Sale: Save 30% Off Select Styles -- Plus Free Shipping
The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear
Carbon38 Sale: Save 30% Off Select Styles -- Plus Free Shipping
Celebs Like Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Lizzo Love Outdoor Voices Act
The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga
The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars