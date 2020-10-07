Shopping

Jennifer Aniston Loves These Sweaty Betty Leggings—They're 50% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
It's a sale on top of a sale right now at Sweaty Betty. Shop stylish activewear and take an extra 20% off already marked down items when you use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Items on sale include leggings, sports bras, tanks, gym bags, hoodies and more. But hurry up and shop soon -- this deal ends Oct. 7.

Sweaty Betty is a London-based brand that hopes to "make it cool to sweat." In addition to their stylish designs, we love their commitment to sustainability by using eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo and recycled Italian fleece.

Shop ET Style's picks from the Sweaty Betty sale below -- these prices reflect the extra savings with code EXTRA20.

Gary Yoga Pants
Gary Yoga Pants
Gary Yoga Pants
A great choice for lounging in style.

REGULARLY $98

Holistic Dress
Holistic Dress
Holistic Dress
Easy, breezy and marked down to an incredible price.

REGULARLY $128

Stamina Sports Bra
Stamina Sports Bra
Stamina Sports Bra
A bright idea for your next workout.

REGULARLY $40

Icon Luxe Kit Bag
Icon Luxe Kit Bag
Icon Luxe Kit Bag
Stash all the things in this roomy tote. Don't forget to use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to score the price below.

REGULARLY $148

Escape Luxe Fleece Cropped Hoodie
Escape Luxe Fleece Cropped Hoodie
Escape Luxe Fleece Cropped Hoodie
The perfect hoodie for looking put together while you run errands.
REGULARLY $140

Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
If you thought the regular sale price on these leggings was good, check out the extra sale price!

REGULARLY $100

