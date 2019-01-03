Jennifer Aniston was in good company over New Year's.

The 49-year-old Horrible Bosses star was spotted enjoying a day out and about with good pals Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Wednesday. Aniston was all cozied up in a black furry coat, matching pants, lace-up combat boots, gloves, beanie and round Garrett Leight sunglasses, as she and her famous friends shopped around the snowy town. The late-night talk show host was also snapped by her side, wearing gray slacks, a black jacket, camel beanie and sunglasses.

The trio, as well as Bateman and Kimmel's wives, have a tight-knit friendship and frequently vacation together.

This time last year, Aniston and her now ex-husband, Justin Theroux, spent New Year's with her Office Christmas Party co-star and his wife, Amanda Anka, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The vacation marked the last time Aniston and Theroux were photographed as a couple before they announced their split in mid-February.

Aniston opened up about the possibility of getting married again and potentially starting a family someday during her ELLE January 2019 cover story. The actress -- who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and Theroux from 2015-2017 -- said that, in her personal opinion, her marriages were actually "very successful."

"When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy," she explained. "And sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

Although Aniston never had kids with Pitt or Theroux, she expressed that she's not giving up on the idea.

"Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership -- how that child comes in…or doesn't?" she relayed. "And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."

