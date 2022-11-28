From Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following. Augustinus Bader’s moisturizers and treatments aren’t exactly budget-friendly, but for Cyber Monday 2022, the rarely discounted products are 25% off at Violet Grey's sale.

If you're new to Augustinus Bader and are unsure of where to start, we recommend starting with The Rich Cream — an upgraded version of the multi award-winning The Cream. Using clean technology, the daily moisturizer hydrates deeply using natural ingredients (like all Augustinus Bader products) to create "an optimal environment for cellular renewal," according to the website, to give you your smoothest, most youthful-looking skin yet.

Ahead, shop the best Cyber Monday Augustinus Bader deals at Violet Grey before the sale ends tonight. No code is needed to unlock these luxurious savings!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Violet Grey Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients soak into your skin which has been optimized for skin cell renewal. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $280 $210 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Violet Grey Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Improve the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. Powered by TFC8, the Eye Cream helps diminish the signs of aging, damage, and stress, for total renewal of the delicate eye area. $215 $161 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Violet Grey Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

$180 $135 Shop Now

