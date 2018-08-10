Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Divorce Case Could Be Dismissed

Jennifer Garner may need to refile for divorce from Ben Affleck if she doesn't take action soon.

ET has learned that a judge in the LA County Superior Court sent a document to the actress informing her that the final judgement has not been filed and entered. According to the court document, it's her third notice of case review, and if she fails to take action fast, the court will dismiss the case for delay in prosecution.

Though separated, Garner, 46, and Affleck, 45 (who has since moved on with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus) are still legally married. The two announced their separation in 2015, and filed for divorce last April.

As ET previously reported, both filed "pro per," without legal representation, and filed both the petition and response -- which mirror each other exactly -- together. The two did not sign a prenuptial agreement, indicating that all earnings during their marriage would be split 50/50 unless another agreement is reached.

Garner and Affleck have remained amicable since the split, as they continue to co-parent the three children they share together, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

