Jennifer Garner and her 12-year-old daughter, Violet, had a scary moment on their vacation!

The 46-year-old actress and her oldest child jetted off to Stockholm, Sweden, to spend some time together before Violet begins middle school in the fall. While there, the mother-daughter duo took a beautiful kayak ride that went a bit off course.

After they paddled too far, Garner realized they were lost, and had to call the kayak rental company to send someone out to rescue them.

"On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest," the mother of three captioned an Instagram pic of her and Violet in the kayak following the ordeal. "Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias #welovedyousweden."

The Campingstar also took to her Instagram Story to thank Mattias -- the man who came to their rescue -- referring to him as "our savior."

The kayak company also documented the incident, calling it "quite an adventure."

"Mattias, one of the champions of the Långholmen kajak team, got a call from Jennifer Garner one evening. She was lost on the waters of Stockholm with her daughter in one of our double kayaks," Långholmen Kajak shared in an Instagram post. "Mattias got into a kayak of his own and started searching for them. Fortunately he found them not too far away and was able to guide them back to our rental. Quite an adventure! 😃 Thank you @jennifer.garner for your visit, we hope to see you soon again!"

Back in July, Garner presented Arthur Ashe Courage Award to sexual abuse survivors at the ESPY Awards. ET caught up with her backstage, and she opened up about how she talks to her kids about tough issues. In addition to Violet, she and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, have two other children, 6-year-old son Samuel and 9-year-old daughter Seraphina.

"It's so important to find a way to talk to our kids and help them know that they're always safe coming to us, they can tell you anything, anything," Garner said. "I bumbled my way through [a talk about it] the way anyone would, but I think it's just really important to keep the conversation going."

Here's more of ET's interview with the actress:

